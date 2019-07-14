Vinc Pichel is just ‘a pitbull that the UFC lets off a leash now and then’

When it comes to his unanimous decision victory over Roosevelt Roberts at UFC on ESPN 3 on June 29, lightweight Vinc Pichel feels like he had a good performance considering the difficulties his opponent presented to him.

Having a height advantage allowed Roberts to make things interesting, but ultimately Pichel prevailed and picked his fifth win in his last six fights.

“I felt I did pretty good in the fight,” Pichel told MMAWeekly.com. “Something I thought I could have done a little better was find a way to hit him more.

“(Roberts) didn’t really have a reach advantage on me, but he’s really tall, and he’s very good at hiding from my punches. I tried to go underneath him and hit him, but he’s very good at not getting hit. I just kind of had to wait for him to come in so I could land something when he was close enough.”

The fight versus Roberts was Pichel’s first in more than a year. According to Pichel the time off didn’t have an adverse effect on him. He was able to perform just about as well as he could have wanted.

“I don’t believe in ring rust,” said Pichel. “Ring rust is a mental block that people put on themselves, honestly. I was focused on training for this fight and came out ready to fight.

“Everything felt good. I spent a lot of time on this training camp. I did things right. Things came together in this camp. Not anything like that, as far as ring rust, it all felt natural to me again.”

Pichel is looking forward to where he can take things as in the past year he’s made changes that allow him to focus on fighting fully.

“I quit working and quit school so I could dedicate more time to fighting and getting better at my craft,” Pichel said. “I was working a lot and going to school, so that took away a lot from me, but now I’m concentrating on fighting.

“I feel like I’m still evolving and getting my ground game back up to where it was. I was much of a ground/grappler guy before, and with just a hell of a punch, so I’m kind of going back to the ground, that’s my strength. I definitely feel I’m still evolving as a fighter and there’s going to be much more to come in the future.”

For the remainder of 2019 Pichel is looking to make up for lost time, and it doesn’t much matter to him who he faces next.

“The goal for the end of the year would be to get in at least one or two fights,” said Pichel. “I don’t really have names or anything like that in my head.

“I’m just a pitbull that the UFC lets off a leash now and then – that’s my job and that’s what I’m going to continue to do. If they want me to keep beating undefeated guys like my last two wins I’ll keep doing that, but I’m just here to fight and have a good time fighting, so that’s what I’m going to do.”