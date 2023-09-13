Skip to main content
Valentina Shevchenko vs Amanda Nunes
Valentina Shevchenko still eyes Amanda Nunes trilogy: 'Our second fight, she didn't win'

Valentina Shevchenko still wants a third fight with Amanda Nunes and says Nunes did not win their second fight.

Former women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko sill wants that third fight with rival Amanda Nunes.

The two fought twice before, at UFC 196 in 2016 and UFC 215 in late 2017.  Nunes won both bouts, the first by unanimous decision and the second by split decision.  The second fight was a controversial decision in some people's minds, including Shevchenko's.  

Six years removed from the second bout, Shevchenko is still chasing Nunes.

"Amanda, she's an amazing fighter.  She did amazing things in the sport," Shevchenko said.  "I think our second fight, she didn't win.  I think I won that fight.  Many people think the same.  If, in the future, some time she will fell like she rested, she refocused, she fells that she wants to come back.  I still plan to be around.  Maybe we'll have this opportunity."

