UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie weigh-ins and final face-offs video

Watch as the UFC Singapore fighters, including headliners Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung, weigh in and face off for the final time ahead of their showdowns.

The UFC Singapore weigh-ins and final face-offs are in the books for Saturday's early start at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Max Holloway squared off with Chan Sung Jung, aka the Korean Zombie, for the final time, as they and the other UFC Singapore fighters posed for fans.

Holloway and Jung are battling to stay relevant in the UFC featherweight division where Holloway has been knocking off every other top fighter in the division, save for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Like Holloway, Jung's last loss was to the champion, so he really needs a victory over No. 1 ranked Holloway to stay in the title picture. Jung has also mentioned a potential retirement following the Holloway fight, so there is some added self pressure to the UFC Singapore main event showdown.

Holloway and Jung head a UFC Singapore fight card that also features Top 10 ranked light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann in the co-main event.

UFC Singapore results will start early for North American fans with preliminary card results beginning at 2 a.m. PT and 5 a.m. ET. Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for full results and coverage of the fights from Singapore.

UFC Singapore Ceremonial Weigh-ins and Final Face-Offs Video