UFC Fight Night: Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak Highlights Video

Check out the Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak highlights video from the UFC Fight Night main event bout held in Paris, France.

Ciryl Gane and Sergey Spivak headlined UFC's return to Paris, France at UFC Fight Night 226.

Former interim UFC champion, Ciryl Gane, came to this fight with a goal to get back in title contention after his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 285.

Ciryl Gane said, "This was my mission to shine tonight, because I want to go back to the belt. And, this is my race and I want to do that."

In reference to his loss to Jon Jones, Gane continued, "Just to fix it, just to fix it, this situation. It was a mistake. It was not me.... I was not here in my last fight. Today, I was really here, really aware. And, I proved it and we did it."

Ciryl Gane defeated Sergey Spivak by TKO at 3:44 of round 2.

Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak Highlights