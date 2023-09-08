UFC 293 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video Highlights
Check out the highlights from today's UFC 293 Pre-Fight Press Conference in Sydney, Australia.
The UFC 293 Pre-Fight Press Conference happened today featuring the main card fighters from the fight card.
The event takes place on Saturday, in Sydney, Australia. The event is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. The press conference will likely feature some fireworks. Watch it below.
Scroll to Continue