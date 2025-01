UFC 293 Embedded, Episode 1: Fighters arrive in Sydney

Fighters arrive in Sydney, Australia for UFC 293 fight week.

Sean Strickland takes on Sydney. Tai Tuivasa keeps his friends close. Tyson Pedro trains then travels with champ Israel Adesanya, Shane Young and Carlos Ulberg. Alexander Volkov wedding crashes.

UFC 293 on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Sydney, Australia. The event is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

UFC 293 Embedded, episode 1 Video