UFC 292 Embedded (Episode 5): 'This is my time'

Watch UFC 292 Embedded, Episode 5. Sean O'Malley says, "It feels that it's meant to be right now. This is my time."

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley Embedded, Episode 5

Check out UFC 292 Embedded, Episode 5, ahead of Saturday's showdowns at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Sean O’Malley welcomes his destiny. Ian Machado Garry and Neil Magny get ready for battle. Champ Aljamain Sterling suits up. Words fly at the presser, followed by intense staredowns between champs and their foes.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley takes place on Saturday, Aug. 19, at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling puts his belt on the line for what could be the final time against Sean O'Malley. Strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili defends against Amanda Lemos in the UFC 292 co-main event.