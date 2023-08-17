Skip to main content
UFC 292

UFC 292 Embedded (Episode 4): The stars align in Boston

Watch UFC 292 Embedded, Episode 4. Sean O'Malley continues to steal the spotlight as he hangs with celebrity Theo Von and artist Gian Galang.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley Embedded, Episode 4

Check out UFC 292 Embedded, Episode 4, ahead of Saturday's showdowns at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Marlon 'Chito' Vera shops and sightsees. Sean O’Malley visits with Theo Von and Gian Galang. Chris Weidman trains for his return. Champs Aljamain Sterling and Zhang Weili put in work.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley takes place on Saturday, Aug. 19, at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling puts his belt on the line for what could be the final time against Sean O'Malley. Strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili defends against Amanda Lemos in the UFC 292 co-main event.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura face off at the UFC 310 Pre-fight Press Conference
News

UFC 310 Press Conference Fighter Face-Offs

Following Thursday's UFC 310 Pre-Fight Press Conference, the fighters faced off with their opponents.

By Scott Petersen
ufc310prepresser-1600
News

UFC 310 Pre-Fight Press Conference

The UFC 310 Pre-Fight Press Conference kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET streaming live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

By Jeff Cain