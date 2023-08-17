UFC 292 Embedded (Episode 4): The stars align in Boston

Watch UFC 292 Embedded, Episode 4. Sean O'Malley continues to steal the spotlight as he hangs with celebrity Theo Von and artist Gian Galang.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley Embedded, Episode 4

Check out UFC 292 Embedded, Episode 4, ahead of Saturday's showdowns at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Marlon 'Chito' Vera shops and sightsees. Sean O’Malley visits with Theo Von and Gian Galang. Chris Weidman trains for his return. Champs Aljamain Sterling and Zhang Weili put in work.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley takes place on Saturday, Aug. 19, at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling puts his belt on the line for what could be the final time against Sean O'Malley. Strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili defends against Amanda Lemos in the UFC 292 co-main event.