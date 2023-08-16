Skip to main content
UFC 292

UFC 292 Embedded (Episode 3): The gang is all together again

Watch UFC 292 Embedded, Episode 3. The gang's all back together again, as Chris Weidman, Chito Vera, and Ian Garry Machado arrive in Boston.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley Embedded, Episode 3

Check out UFC 292 Embedded, Episode 3, ahead of Saturday's showdowns at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Chito Vera, Chris Weidman, and Ian Garry Machado arrive in Boston. Sean O’Malley and Amanda Lemos sharpen their mental games. UFC champs Zhang Weili and Aljamain Sterling dive into fight week. 

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley takes place on Saturday, Aug. 19, at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling puts his belt on the line for what could be the final time against Sean O'Malley. Strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili defends against Amanda Lemos in the UFC 292 co-main event.

