UFC 292 Embedded (Episode 3): The gang is all together again

Chito Vera, Chris Weidman, and Ian Garry Machado arrive in Boston. Sean O’Malley and Amanda Lemos sharpen their mental games. UFC champs Zhang Weili and Aljamain Sterling dive into fight week.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley takes place on Saturday, Aug. 19, at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling puts his belt on the line for what could be the final time against Sean O'Malley. Strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili defends against Amanda Lemos in the UFC 292 co-main event.