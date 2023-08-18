Skip to main content
weili-lemos-ufc292cw
image caption
Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos face-off at the UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-in
UFC 292

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

The UFC 292 co-main event fighters, strawweight champion Zhang Weili and challenger Amanda Lemos, faced off at the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday in Boston.

The UFC 292 co-main event fighters, strawweight champion Zhang Weili and challenger Amanda Lemos, faced off at the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday in Boston.

UFC 292 takes place on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston and features two world title bouts. In the main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling puts his title on the line against Sean O'Malley. In the co-main event, women's strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili takes on Amanda Lemos. 

