Sean Strickland at UFC 293 workouts
image caption
Sean Strickland and fan at UFC 293 Open Workouts
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland spars fan at UFC 293 Open Workouts | Video

Sean Strickland punched a fan on the street in Sydney and now he sparred one at the UFC 293 Open Workouts.

Sean Strickland enjoys punching fans.  Earlier in the week he punched an Israel Adesanya fan on the street in Sydney.  He also sparred a fan that he pulled from the crowd at the UFC 293 Open Workouts.

“Boom, right in the guts,” Strickland said about punching the fan on the street. “I’d only been in Australia a day and already I’d committed an assault. Initially, I thought the guy was coming up for a photo. Because anybody who wants a photo, man, I love the fans. But if you wanna come up to me and run your f…ing mouth, I’ll smack you like I smack anybody else.

“Uppercut to his stomach. Then I walked away. But if I see the guy again, man, no problems. ... I’ll thank him for not pressing charges.”

During the open workouts, Strickland pulled a fan on stage who had gloves that he likely wanted to get signed.  "When I offered an open invite to sparring, I wanted the guy to be a little f**king bigger," Strickland said.  

He then proceeded to have his way with the fan, hitting him several times.  Afterwards, he wanted to bring a bigger fan up to the stage to spar but the UFC nixed that immediately.  Watch the video below.

Sean Strickland Punches Another Fan at UFC 293 Workouts
