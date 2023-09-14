Noche UFC Athlete Panel Video: Grasso Bites Back at Shevchenko

Alexa Grasso gets spicy with Shevchenko in response to her characterization of their first fight at the Noche UFC Pre-Fight Press Athlete Panel.

Noche UFC takes place at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a women's flyweight championship match between titleholder Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch.

In their first fight at UFC 285 earlier this year, Grasso entered as the underdog and upset Shevchenko ending her five-year championship reign and snapping her nine-fight winning streak.

Grasso won the first round, but Shevchenko controlled her on the ground in the second and third. Grasso's boxing was giving Shevchenko problems and she opted to take the fight to the ground. In the fourth round, after Shevchenko tried to land a spinning back elbow in close quarters, Grasso took her to the canvas and wasted no time taking the back of "Bullet."

Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285 MMA Weekly

Before long, Shevchenko found herself trying to defend a rear-naked choke. Instead of tapping out, Shevchenko fought until she was unconscious. It was a big upset and a changing of the guard in the women's 125-pound weight class.

The two rematch in the Noche UFC main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Grasso's out to prove the first fight was no fluke and Shevchenko wants to win her championship back. She's ranked No. 1 in the division and holds wins over most of the Top 10.

Grasso enters Saturday's showdown riding a five-fight winning streak. Her last defeat was in September 2019 to former strawweight champion Carla Esparza. 'Shevchenko is the slight favorite heading into the rematch.

In the co-main event, No. 13 ranked welterweight Kevin Holland takes on No. 14 ranked Jake Della Maddalena. Also on the fight card, Raul Rosas Jr. will look to rebound from the first loss in his career in his last outing.

