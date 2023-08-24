Watch Max Holloway dominate Arnold Allen | UFC Fight Video

Max Holloway has remained at the top of the UFC featherweight division for years. This victory over Arnold Allen is one resign why he remains the one to beat.

This weekend, he steps into the UFC Singapore main event opposite Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, to again defend his spot as the top UFC featherweight without a belt.

Max Holloway is the best UFC featherweight without a belt

Holloway is entrenched at No. 1 because he has lost three times to current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Holloway hasn't lost to any other featherweight since he dropped a decision to Conor McGregor in the Irishman's second ever UFC bout. That was in 2013. It has been a decade that has only seen him lose to Volkanovski, and all three of those came by way of decision.

Can Max Holloway get a fourth crack at Alexander Volkanovski?

Jung's most recent loss is also to Volkanovski. Like Holloway, he needs a win to remain in the hunt for another title shot.

Allen is Holloway's most recent fight and his most recent victory. The two squared off in a UFC Fight Night headliner in Kansas City, Mo. earlier this year. It was another of Holloway's outstanding performances.

And if he continues taking down the division's top talent, Holloway could find himself in the unprecedented position of facing Volkanovski for the fourth time, as the champion is running out of worthy contenders to his throne.

