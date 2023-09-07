Skip to main content
Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 workouts
Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 Open Workouts
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya UFC 293 Open Workouts Video

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya put on a show for the fans at Wednesday's UFC 293 Open Workouts.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 293 main event on Saturday against Sean Strickland.  

During Wednesday's UFC 293 Open Workouts, Adesanya put on a show for the fans.  After hitting and kicking pads, "The Last Stylebender" addressed the fans in attendance.  

"I've never fought in Sydney.  Not even in kickboxing, so I look forward to putting on a show for you guys.  I really look forward to putting on a show," said Adesanya.  "I can't wait to show up for you guys."

   

