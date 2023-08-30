Dana White's Home Invasion Failed Attempt - 'Don't Mess Around My House'

The incident took place around 1:45 a.m. local time in Maine on Monday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office caught and arrested a 23-year old, Brady Cooper, within hours of the incident and charged him with two criminal offenses. White's doorbell camera caught Cooper in the act.

Cooper tried to kick in the door before fleeing. White posted the video to social media. During the time, White had family at the home.

"Do you f*cking think you’re going to break into my house and there’s no cameras at my house, you f*cking idiots?” White said.

“It’s crazy. I’m assuming the guy was breaking in to try to rob the house. My sister and her husband and some of his friends are up there visiting right now. The guy came up and tried to kick the door in a couple times and then noticed the camera was there, tried to rip it off and rang the doorbell, freaked out and ran away," continued White.

“My guy who handles my house up there called me and is calling me at 4:30 in the morning his time. I’m like, ‘Uh oh, something is going on up there.’ So I answer the phone and he said, ‘Somebody just tried to kick your door in and rob your house or do whatever. We got video footage and the police are going to post it in the morning.’ I said, ‘Yeah, f*ck that. Send that to me right now.’ That dude woke up and was famous the next morning. The Levant sheriff up there, they had them in a few hours. We got him."