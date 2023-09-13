Alexa Grasso addresses the Sean Strickland comparisons | Noche UFC Video

During the Noche UFC Media Flyweight champion Alexa Grasso was compared to Sean Strickland in the sense that both were huge underdogs, both were given little chance of winning and Both walked away with a World Championship.

"Well, it's a tricky moment. When you have all the doubts, everything against you. I think that motivates you," Grasso said. "At that stage you're like, why are all these people thinking that I'm not capable if they don't know me.

"I'm pretty sure that he did that. When you have a lot of doubts, it gives you motivation to do your best and show, hey, I'm capable. I'm here and I will earn it."

Grasso defeated Valentina Shevchenko as a considerable underdog at UFC 285 via rear-naked choke in March. The two rematch on Saturday.

Watch what else she had to say below.