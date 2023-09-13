Skip to main content
Alexa Grasso
image caption
Alexa Grasso at the Noche UFC Media Day

Alexa Grasso addresses the Sean Strickland comparisons | Noche UFC Video

UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso addresses the comparisons to Sean Strickland at Noche UFC Media Day.

During the Noche UFC Media Flyweight champion Alexa Grasso was compared to Sean Strickland in the sense that both were huge underdogs, both were given little chance of winning and Both walked away with a World Championship.  

"Well, it's a tricky moment.  When you have all the doubts, everything against you.  I think that motivates you," Grasso said.  "At that stage you're like, why are all these people thinking that I'm not capable if they don't know me.

"I'm pretty sure that he did that.  When you have a lot of doubts, it gives you motivation to do your best and show, hey, I'm capable.  I'm here and I will earn it."

Grasso defeated Valentina Shevchenko as a considerable underdog at UFC 285 via rear-naked choke in March.  The two rematch on Saturday. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch what else she had to say below.
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura face off at the UFC 310 Pre-fight Press Conference
News

UFC 310 Press Conference Fighter Face-Offs

Following Thursday's UFC 310 Pre-Fight Press Conference, the fighters faced off with their opponents.

By Scott Petersen
ufc310prepresser-1600
News

UFC 310 Pre-Fight Press Conference

The UFC 310 Pre-Fight Press Conference kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET streaming live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

By Jeff Cain