Video: Who is Nick Diaz?

There is no doubt that Nick Diaz is one of the most unique characters to ever grace the sport of mixed martial arts.

Having fought for UFC, Strikeforce, Pride FC, and numerous other promotions from 2001 through 2015, Diaz has fought the best of the best around the world. His opponents include the likes of Diego Sanchez, Sean Sherk, KJ Noons, Frank Shamrock, BJ Penn, Carlos Condit, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva, amongst others.

But as popular as Diaz was for his in the cage action and style of fighting, he’s just as well known for his enigmatic character outside of the cage.

UFC veteran Dan Hardy’s YouTube channel, Full Reptile, recently compiled a lengthy collection of interviews and behind the scenes video from across the internet (which Full Reptile is not monetizing), to give a deeper look into Nick Diaz. The video covers footage from Diaz addressing his childhood, his brother Nate, his relationship with cannabis, and gives a deeper insight into Diaz both inside and outside the cage.

Nick Diaz’s career in a nutshell

Nick Diaz is a black belt under Cesar Gracie and a two-time medalist of the prestigious Pan-American Jiu Jitsu Championships, winning gold and bronze medals. Though he entered mixed martial arts as a proficient grappler, he became known as much or perhaps even more so for his boxing style that overwhelmed opponents with volume instead of knockout power.

Though he has teased a comeback at times, Diaz hasn’t fought since losing to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 on Jan. 31, 2015. The result of that bout was later changed to a no-contest after both fighters tested positive for banned substances. Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone; Diaz tested positive for marijuana.

Diaz’s overall record currently stands at 26-9 (2 no contests). He has held both the Strikeforce and WEC welterweight championships.

