VIDEO: Which TJ Dillashaw Tattoo Does He Credit to Conor McGregor?

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw recently sat down with GQ magazine to discuss his intricate sleeve of tattoos.

In the video, Dillashaw recounts where the ideas for his various tattoos emerged, including one the he says was inspired by “The Notorious” one himself, Conor McGregor. Can you guess which one that might be… maybe don’t look at the video thumbnail first.

Dillashaw steps into the Octagon opposite flyweight champion Henry Cejudo on Saturday, looking to add a second belt to his collection and possibly put an end to the UFC flyweight division.

If Dillashaw defeats Cejudo in the first live UFC event on ESPN+, he will become the third man and fourth fighter overall in UFC history to become a simultaneous champion in two divisions. McGregor is one of the others, along with Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes.

