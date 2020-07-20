HOT OFF THE WIRE
Video: What happened when Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping crossed up on UFC Fight Island?

July 20, 2020
It was just three years ago that Jorge Masvidal and now UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and their crews crossed paths in a hotel hallway.

There was a lot of blustering and things nearly got physical before UFC staff and security stepped between them to make sure it didn’t go that far. 

Fast forward.

Masvidal recently stepped in on short notice to fight Kamaru Usman in the UFC 251 main event for the promotion’s debut on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Bisping happened to be part of the UFC commentary crew tasked with working the event.

With both men ensconced inside the UFC Fight Island COVID-free safety zone, they were bound to come across one another again… and they did.

Check out the video from Masvidal’s camp that shows not only the incident from three years ago, but backstage footage of them running into each other once again on Fight Island and how things went down.

(Video courtesy of Jorge Masvidal | Special guest commentary by Chael Sonnen)

What’s next for Jorge Masvidal?
(UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal highlights & discussion)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

