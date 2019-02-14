VIDEO: What Did Anderson Silva Say to Israel Adesanya in the Octagon at UFC 234?

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go behind the scenes at UFC 234: Adesanya vs Silva to get a first hand look at the thrill and agony of fight night, and learn just what Anderson Silva said to Israel Adesanya following their fight.

Adesanya marked the changing of the guard at UFC 234 with a spectacular performance against a vintage Silva. The two battled back and forth in a three-round stand-up war that showed Silva still has the ability to fight with anyone at any level, although it was Adesanya who emerged with a unanimous decision victory, proving that he is the future of the division Silva once lorded over.