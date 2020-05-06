Video: We want to see that UFC is testing for COVID-19? Thanks Tony Ferguson

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 249 covid-19 swab test

Conor McGregor - Sparring Day

Dana White and Halle Barry - All In Challenge

Dana White - quarantine

May 6, 2020
So every reporter that talked to UFC President Dana White in the lead-up to the revamped UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight card wanted to know one thing: Will the fighters be tested for COVID-19?

White may have been evasive when asked about it, other than to say that the UFC would go above and beyond to ensure everyone’s health and safety at UFC 249, yes, in fact, the fighters are being tested for the virus that has swept the globe.

Don’t believe us? Well, Tony Ferguson made sure the world knew that he was tested upon arrival at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Fla., for this weekend’s fight with Justin Gaethje. Just check out this video of a swab being shoved up his nostril…

TRENDING > Take a look back at Tony Ferguson's record 12-fight winning streak (UFC 249 Video)

Yes, UFC 249 fighters are being tested for COVID-19

