VIDEO: Watch TJ Dillashaw Repeat the Knockout on Cody Garbrandt in Super Slo-Mo

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow-motion trip back through some of the most exciting moments from UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2.

Watch as TJ Dillashaw runs it back with Cody Garbrandt, once again laying him out with the knockout. And check out Henry Cejudo’s surprising upset of Demetrious Johnson, the only flyweight champion the UFC had ever known.

