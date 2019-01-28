VIDEO: Watch Joe Rogan Go Bonkers as Ryan Bader KOs Fedor

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

Most people weren’t surprised that Bellator light heavyweight champion defeated the legendary Fedor Emelianenko in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix final on Saturday in California, but many were shocked by the way it happened.

Bader never gave Fedor a chance to even get into the fight, as he landed a left hand 35 seconds into the opening round, planting the Russian fighter on his backside, and forcing an end to the bout almost as quickly as it began.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, as he often does, was watching the bout live on his podcast, alongside Brendan Schaub and Eddie Bravo. When that magical moment came and Fedor got “starched,” Rogan went berserk.