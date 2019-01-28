HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joe Rogan erupts as Bader KOs Fedor

hot-sauce-featuredVIDEO: Watch Joe Rogan Go Bonkers as Ryan Bader KOs Fedor

hot-sauce-featuredKhabib, Conor McGregor, Others React to Henry Cejudo’s Stunning 32-Second Finish of TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw GQ Tattoo Video

hot-sauce-featuredVIDEO: Which TJ Dillashaw Tattoo Does He Credit to Conor McGregor?

Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredNate Diaz Slaps His Way into Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor Feud

VIDEO: Watch Joe Rogan Go Bonkers as Ryan Bader KOs Fedor

January 28, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

Most people weren’t surprised that Bellator light heavyweight champion defeated the legendary Fedor Emelianenko in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix final on Saturday in California, but many were shocked by the way it happened. 

Bader never gave Fedor a chance to even get into the fight, as he landed a left hand 35 seconds into the opening round, planting the Russian fighter on his backside, and forcing an end to the bout almost as quickly as it began. 

TRENDING > Fedor Releases Statement on Health Following Brutal Bellator 214 Knockout Loss

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, as he often does, was watching the bout live on his podcast, alongside Brendan Schaub and Eddie Bravo. When that magical moment came and Fedor got “starched,” Rogan went berserk. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA