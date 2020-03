Video: Watch every wheel kick finish in UFC history!

Watch a collection of every wheel kick finish in UFC history highlighted by one of the most memorable knockouts in UFC history courtesy of Edson Barboza. The collection also includes finishes by former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, Stephen Thompson, Vitor Belfort, and more.

(Courtesy of UFC)