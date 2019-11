VIDEO: Watch every knockout and submission from the PFL 2019 Playoffs

(Courtesy of PFL MMA)

The 2019 PFL Playoffs delivered fireworks in Las Vegas, as fighters needed to Fight Night and Win Twice in the Same Night to advance to the Championship on New Year’s Eve. See every knockout and submission win from all three 2019 PFL Playoffs events, featuring highlights from Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III, Natan Schulte, Daniel Pineda, Emiliano Sordi, and more.

The 2019 PFL Championship is live New Year’s Eve on ESPN2.