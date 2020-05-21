Video: Watch every Anderson Silva finish of his UFC career

Anderson Silva hasn’t been very busy over the last few years of his UFC tenure, fighting just six times since 2013. Regardless, he is one of the most prolific finishers in UFC history.

With 11 middleweight finishes and three light heavyweight finishes to his credit, Silva has defeated some of the top names on the roster. From Rich Franklin to Forrest Griffin to Dan Henderson to Vitor Belfort to Chael Sonnen and numerous others, Silva has been relentless.

In this retrospective, take a look back at every finish of Anderson Silva’s illustrious UFC career.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Anderson Silva’s UFC 234 workout video

