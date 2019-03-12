VIDEO: Vitor Belfort emerges from retirement as ONE Championship fighter

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 12, 2019
Less than a year after he retired in the UFC Octagon, former light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort decided to emerge from his brief hiatus to fight for Singapore-based ONE Championship.

Upon announcing his signing at a press junket in Las Vegas, Belfort talked at length about why he decided to sign with ONE and what fans can expect from him moving forward, as ONE has not just mixed martial arts, but also boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai competitions under its banner.

