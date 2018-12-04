VIDEO: Valentina Shevchenko Talks UFC 231 Title Fight and Training with Cris Cyborg

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 4, 2018
(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

Valentina Shevchenko recently sat down with members of the media in Los Angeles to discuss her UFC 231 co-main event bout with former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The two will square off in the Octagon for the vacant UFC flyweight championship this weekend in Toronto.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.

               

