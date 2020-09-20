Video: US President Donald Trump calls Colby Covington to congratulate him after UFC Vegas 11 win

Just minutes after Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley in the UFC Vegas 11 main event on Saturday night, U.S. President Donald Trump rang him up on the phone to congratulate him.

It’s not the first time that Covington has crossed paths with the President. Covington and UFC president Dana White met with President Trump in the White House after Covington became the interim UFC welterweight champion.

Covington has also appeared at President Trump’s rallies.

TRENDING > Colby Covington defeats Tyron Woodley then stumps for Trump at UFC Vegas 11