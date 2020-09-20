HOT OFF THE WIRE
Video: US President Donald Trump calls Colby Covington to congratulate him after UFC Vegas 11 win

September 20, 2020
Just minutes after Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley in the UFC Vegas 11 main event on Saturday night, U.S. President Donald Trump rang him up on the phone to congratulate him.

It’s not the first time that Covington has crossed paths with the President. Covington and UFC president Dana White met with President Trump in the White House after Covington became the interim UFC welterweight champion.

Covington has also appeared at President Trump’s rallies.

