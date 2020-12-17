Video: UFC Vegas 17 closes 2020 with a card loaded with highlight-reel fighters

UFC Vegas 17 is headlined by a welterweight showdown between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal, but that’s simply the finale of a fight card loaded with highlight-reel fighters.

From former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo to former lightweight titleholder Anthony Pettis and bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes to upstarts Greg Hardy and Khaos Williams, UFC Vegas 17 is chock full of fighters that are synonymous with excitement.

Check out some of the UFC Vegas 17 highlight reel performances from the likes of Stephen Thompson, Anthony Pettis, Jose Aldo, Khaos Williams, and more.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

