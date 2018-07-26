VIDEO: UFC on FOX 30 Media Day Face-Offs Get Intense!

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

As UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier edges nearer, the fighters are getting more and more intense when they come near each other.

Following Thursday’s UFC on FOX 30 Media Day scrums, the main card fighters faced off with their opponents ahead of Saturday’s showdowns.

Take a look as Eddie Alvarez stared down Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens kept things cordial, Joanna Jedrzejczyk jawwed with former teammate Tecia Torres, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier welcomed Alexander Hernandez to Canada.

TRENDING > Manager: ‘Conor McGregor Would Be Much Safer in Jail’ Than Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 28 for full UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 Live Results and Fight Stats from Calgary.