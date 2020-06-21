HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White - UFC on ESPN 11 post-fight press conference

featuredDana White blasts boxing, backs fighter who quit at UFC on ESPN 11

Curtis Blaydes lands right hand on Alexander Volkov at UFC on ESPN 11

featuredCurtis Blaydes routes Alexander Volkov in UFC on ESPN 11 main event

UFC Blaydes vs Volkov live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov Live Results

Dana White

featuredDana White preparing for a second coronavirus shutdown (UFC on ESPN 11 scrum video)

Video: UFC newcomer Max Rohskopf stops his own fight after his coaches won’t

June 20, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC newcomer Max Rohskopf asked his corner to stop his UFC on ESPN 11 fight with Austin Hubbard, but they refused. 

Two rounds into the fight, Rohskopf apparently didn’t feel like he had what it was going to take on Saturday night. He was down 19-18, 20-17, and 20-17 after two rounds. He sat in the corner with his head down, looking dejected, repeatedly telling his coach to “call it.”

Rohskopf’s coach, Robert Drysdale, didn’t call it. He kept trying to light a fire under his fighter. But when officials approached him in the corner to start the third round, Rohskopf repeated, “No, I can’t. Call it.”

At that point, the fight was over, Hubbard winning via TKO due to retirement.

Did Drysdale do the right thing? Should he have called it? Or was he right in leaving it in the hands of his fighter?

TRENDING > Dana White preparing for a second coronavirus shutdown

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA