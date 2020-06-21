Video: UFC newcomer Max Rohskopf stops his own fight after his coaches won’t

UFC newcomer Max Rohskopf asked his corner to stop his UFC on ESPN 11 fight with Austin Hubbard, but they refused.

Two rounds into the fight, Rohskopf apparently didn’t feel like he had what it was going to take on Saturday night. He was down 19-18, 20-17, and 20-17 after two rounds. He sat in the corner with his head down, looking dejected, repeatedly telling his coach to “call it.”

Rohskopf’s coach, Robert Drysdale, didn’t call it. He kept trying to light a fire under his fighter. But when officials approached him in the corner to start the third round, Rohskopf repeated, “No, I can’t. Call it.”

At that point, the fight was over, Hubbard winning via TKO due to retirement.

Did Drysdale do the right thing? Should he have called it? Or was he right in leaving it in the hands of his fighter?

