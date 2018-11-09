VIDEO: UFC Denver Main and Co-Main Events Tip the Scales at Weigh-ins

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 9, 2018
The UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez main and co-main event bouts are set following Friday’s early morning official weigh-ins in Denver.

Saturday’s UFC 25th Anniversary main event pits Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) against Yair Rodriguez in a battle of featherweights that have both been out of the Octagon for well over a year. They both return in the Mile High City trying to start a run at UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

One of the most anticipated fights on the card, however, is the co-main event, which features local legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Cerrone is fighting for the first time since a very public split with his longtime team at Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, N.M. Cerrone squares off with former teammate “Platinum” Mike Perry in Denver.

Neither main event nor co-main event fighters had any issues on the scale.

TRENDING > UFC Fight Night 139 Official Weigh-in Results

Korean Zombie vs. Yair Rodriguez UFC Denver Weigh-in

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Cowboy Cerrone vs. Mike Perry UFC Denver Weigh-in

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

               

