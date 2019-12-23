Video: UFC contender Kevin Lee feeling the Bern, speaks on behalf of Bernie Sanders

(Video courtesy of Helen Yee Sports)

While he’s campaigning for a climb back into title contention in the Octagon, UFC lightweight Kevin Lee is simultaneously campaigning for Democratic candidate for U.S. President Bernie Sanders.

Lee spoke on behalf of his chosen candidate at a recent Sanders rally in Las Vegas.

“A couple weeks ago I got to come to a town meeting here in Las Vegas, got to meet Bernie and right away as soon as I could see into his eyes, I could see that man was a real fighter,” Lee said.

“I don’t know how many people saw the fight last week. President Trump’s boy [Colby Covington] getting knocked out in the title fight. We all gonna take our lumps, but this man ran out the back door of T-Mobile Arena and I’m not ashamed to stand up here and say that I fought in that same arena in 2017 for my first world title and I lost it. I’m not ashamed to say that.

“But I stood up, I said my mistakes, my mama was sitting front row again, I said what I had to correct and then I’m getting ready to fight for my next one in 2020.”