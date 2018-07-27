HOT OFF THE WIRE
Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 weigh-in

featuredPivotal Lightweight Rematch is on Following UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 Weigh-ins

Joanna Jedrzejczyk - UFC 217

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Fires Back at Tecia Torres and The Rest of Her Haters: ‘They’re Just Jealous’

featuredJeremy Stephens: Jose Aldo is ‘Breakable’ and He’ll Be Broken Again on Saturday Night

Conor McGregor appearing in a New York court

featuredConor McGregor Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced in UFC 223 Bus Attack

VIDEO: Tyron Woodley Rips Conor McGregor

July 27, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Following Conor McGregor’s sentencing on Thursday for a bus attack that occurred in April, Tyron Woodley ripped into McGregor, who he believes didn’t get any real punishment for his transgressions outside of the cage.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced in UFC 223 Bus Attack

Woodley addressed how things are getting out of control with the way the UFC and mixed martial arts is being promoted, and believes that things need to get brought back under control to present the sport in a better light.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA