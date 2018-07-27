VIDEO: Tyron Woodley Rips Conor McGregor

Following Conor McGregor’s sentencing on Thursday for a bus attack that occurred in April, Tyron Woodley ripped into McGregor, who he believes didn’t get any real punishment for his transgressions outside of the cage.

Woodley addressed how things are getting out of control with the way the UFC and mixed martial arts is being promoted, and believes that things need to get brought back under control to present the sport in a better light.