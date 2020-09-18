Video: Tyron Woodley refuses to wear mask, as he and Colby Covington make weight for UFC Vegas 11

One of the most anticipated grudge matches in UFC history is now set after Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley made weight on Friday at The UFC Apex.

Covington vs. Woodley headlines UFC Vegas 11 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 36), the fight promotion’s final event in Las Vegas before returning to UFC Fight Island for a five-week stint in Abu Dhabi.

Woodley made a statement at Thursday’s UFC Vegas 11 press conference, answering every reporter’s question with some version of the refrain “because Black Lives Matter.”

He took that a step further at Friday’s weigh-in, walking to the stage with a Black Lives Matter headband and shorts with a t-shirt that read “Legalize Being Black.”

Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in

Notably, when Woodley stepped on the scale, he did not have a mask on. The Nevada State Athletic Commission official manning the scale repeatedly asked Woodley to put on a mask as required by the commission’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Woodley repeatedly refused.

The official eventually stopped asking and registered Woodley’s weight. He hit the non-title fight mark of 171 pounds.

Later in the weigh-in, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone also refused to wear a mask.

Covington took to the scale a short time after Woodley with a mask on. His mask was adorned with a black and white silhouette of the United States flag with the word Freedom across the front.

Covington also stepped on the scale at 171 pounds, making their main event official.

