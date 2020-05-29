Video: Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns weigh-in for UFC on ESPN 9

The first combat sports event in Las Vegas since the coronavirus crisis began is UFC on ESPN 9, which takes place on Saturday. The event features former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley squaring off with rising contender Gilbert Burns. The winner is likely to move into the thick of title talks, as we await champion Kamaru Usman’s next opponent.

Woodley wasted no time making the bout official, as he was the first fighter to the scale at Friday’s weigh-in. Burns waited until about 30-40 minutes into the two-hour weigh-in window to step on the scale. Each of them weighed 170.5 pounds for the five-round welterweight non-title main event.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor accepts super fight with Anderson Silva

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)