VIDEO: Tito Ortiz Wants to Make MMA Great Again and Pummel Chael Sonnen

January 9, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

If he has his way, it appears Tito Ortiz may not be one and done after knocking out Chuck Liddell under the Golden Boy Promotions banner. While it appeared the bout would likely be a one-and-done situation for both fighters, Ortiz is now taking aim at a Chael Sonnen rematch.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Ortiz said he was down for a fight with Sonnen believing it would likely come together under the Bellator banner. 

“I’m not gonna choke him. I’m not gonna submit him. I’m gonna smash him,” said Ortiz.

The first time they met, two years ago, Ortiz choked Sonnen out in the first round.

It didn’t sound as though anything was anywhere near concrete, but Sonnen has actually been calling Ortiz out on Twitter, so it probably wouldn’t take much to put the fight together if both men are willing.

