VIDEO: Things Get Heated as Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz Face Off in Las Vegas

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz faced off on Friday in front of a crowd gathered in Las Vegas for this weekend’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin rematch.

They held a press conference to kick off their trilogy bout, but things got a little heated when the two squared off for photographers and Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya nervously made sure they saved the fisticuffs for their Nov. 24 date in Las Vegas.