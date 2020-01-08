Video: Take a peak into Weili Zhang’s training camp for Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

(Courtesy of Teach, Train & Travel)

Weili Zhang rocketed to the top of the UFC heap, winning the strawweight title just four fights into her promotional tenure. She made it look easy, knocking out Jessica Andrade 42 seconds into their headlining bout in Shenzhen, China.

That sounds like easy money. Zhang got paid for 42 seconds of work, right?

Not really. The real work that resulted in a first-round knockout began weeks and even years before Zhang set foot in the Octagon. Years of training, coupled with a lengthy training camp to prepare for a specific fight is what makes champions.

Zhang recently began training for her first UFC title defense. She will square off with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 on March 7 in Las Vegas.

Ahead of her bout with Jedrzejczyk, step inside the beginnings of Zhang’s preparations specifically for her first title defense.