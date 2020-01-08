HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cowboy Cerrone - MoreThanACowboy-5

featuredCowboy Cerrone will be healthy, happy and ready to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Conor McGregor - MacLife pre-UFC 246

featuredVideo: Conor McGregor explains why he’s fighting Cowboy Cerrone at 170 and who is next

Dana White - ESPN on 2020

featuredDana White lays out plans for 2020: Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes, Floyd Mayweather and more!

featuredBellator Japan fight highlights: Fedor knocks out Rampage in final fight in Japan

Video: Take a peak into Weili Zhang’s training camp for Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

January 8, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Teach, Train & Travel)

Weili Zhang rocketed to the top of the UFC heap, winning the strawweight title just four fights into her promotional tenure. She made it look easy, knocking out Jessica Andrade 42 seconds into their headlining bout in Shenzhen, China. 

That sounds like easy money. Zhang got paid for 42 seconds of work, right?

Not really. The real work that resulted in a first-round knockout began weeks and even years before Zhang set foot in the Octagon. Years of training, coupled with a lengthy training camp to prepare for a specific fight is what makes champions.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor on Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch: ‘He can run, but he cannot hide’

Zhang recently began training for her first UFC title defense. She will square off with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 on March 7 in Las Vegas.

Ahead of her bout with Jedrzejczyk, step inside the beginnings of Zhang’s preparations specifically for her first title defense.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA