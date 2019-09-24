Video surfaces of Jeremy Stephens vs. Yair Rodriguez hotel lobby post-fight altercation

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 24, 2019
The UFC Mexico City fight in the Octagon between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez was over before it ever really got started. But the altercation didn’t end there.

Video has surfaced of Stephens and Rodriguez meeting in the hotel lobby in Mexico City, where things once again heated up.

In their UFC on ESPN+ 17 headliner, Stephens and Rodriguez met in the Octagon, exchanging a few blows before Rodriguez’s hand swiped Stephens’s eye. The referee called a halt to the action to check on Stephens’s eye. 

Stephens still couldn’t open his eye after a five-minute recovery period, so the fight was stopped and ruled a no contest 15 seconds into the first round.

In post-fight interviews, Rodriguez appeared skeptical of the injury, questioning whether or not Stephens simply wanted out of the fight. 

They eventually ran into each other later in the hotel lobby were tempers flared.

