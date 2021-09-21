Video surfaces of Dillon Danis being handcuffed and detained by police

A alleged mugshot of Bellator fighter Dillon Danis surfaced on Sunday via social media but without context. The photo displayed a Seaside Heights Police Department label. MMAWeekly reached out to the Seaside Heights Police Department on Sunday but they wouldn’t confirm an arrests. To obtain a police reports takes 5 to 7 days.

On Monday, a video surfaced showing Danis being handcuffed and taken into custody by police outside of an establishment in Seaside, New Jersey. The video was posted by renown jiu-jitsu practitioner Tom DeBlass.

Danis is most famous for his association with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and being the target of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following his win over McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018. Nurmagomedov scaled the Octagon fence and went after Danis in the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Danis is currently on the Bellator MMA roster. He’s 2-0 in the fight promotion but hasn’t fought since June 2019. In the video, Danis can be seen wearing a knee brace. He withdrew from a fight in January 2020 after suffering a knee injury assisting McGregor prepare for his UFC 246 match against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

After the video surfaced on Monday, Danis posted a message on Twitter which read, “You need people like me.”