Video: Sean O’Connell runs back 2018 PFL Championship with coach Jeremy Horn

The Professional Fighters League recently launched its first original content series – Run it Back – which is a weekly Thursday night series in which PFL Champions break down their best fights of the PFL 2018 and 2019 PFL Seasons through their eyes.

Normally Sean O’Connell hosts the show, but this week PFL flipped the script on him as O’Connell walked through his 2018 Championship night with a surprise guest – his former coach and MMA legend, Jeremy Horn.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan’s real-time reaction to UFC 249 postponement

(Courtesy of PFL MMA)