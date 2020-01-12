Video: Relive Conor McGregor’s epic moments on the mic

(Courtesy of UFC)

Relive some of the former lightweight and featherweight champion’s top moments on the mic from his UFC career. Conor McGregor faces Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Jan. 18 for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone won’t be battling for a belt, but they will be battling for the pride of fans that have been yearning for this fight for years.