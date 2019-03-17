Video: Recounting Conor McGregor’s second felony arrest in less than a year

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 17, 2019
Conor McGregor was arrested on March 19, 2019, in Miami, Florida, for allegedly smashing and taking a fan’s phone. It was the second time in less than a year that McGregor had been served with felony charges.

He was also arrested on a felony charge for attacking a bus full of UFC 223 fighters following that events media day in Brooklyn in April of 2018.

McGregor had just finished the requirements of his community service as part of a plea agreement that kept him out of jail for his actions in that case.

