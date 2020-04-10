HOT OFF THE WIRE
Video: Ray Cooper III runs back his 2019 PFL Championship season

April 10, 2020
The Professional Fighters League recently launched its first original content series – Run it Back – which is a weekly Thursday night series in which PFL Champions break down their best fights of the PFL 2018 and 2019 PFL Seasons through their eyes.

Ray Cooper III’s 2019 welterweight campaign saw him claim the $1 Million Dollar Belt at the end of the season. Ray sits down with PFL commentator Sean O’Connell to break down his 2019 Championship season in this weeks #RunItBack!

(Courtesy of PFL MMA)

