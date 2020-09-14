Video: President Donald Trump tells Colby Covington he’ll be watching Tyron Woodley fight

UFC president Dana White, former interim champion Colby Covington, former dual-division champ Henry Cejudo, and current interim titleholder Justin Gaethje were in attendance at a Las Vegas rally on Sunday in support of U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Trump posed with Covington for a video in which he wished Covington good luck and told him that he would be watching Saturday’s UFC Vegas 11 headliner against Tyron Woodley.

“I’m going to be watching Colby. I’m a big fan of Colby,” Trump said in a video posted to Covington’s Instagram account. “He is a winner. He is a champ. And it’s going to be a great evening and a great fight.

“I wish him the best of luck. I’ve just seen him a lot and he is tough. Good luck champ.”

Covington and Woodley headline Saturday’s fight card, the UFC’s final event of its current run in Las Vegas before returning to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight is between former American Top Team teammates that have had nothing but bitter words for each other over the past couple of years.

