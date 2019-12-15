Video: Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt separated backstage at UFC 245

Shortly after Petr Yan defeated Urijah Faber, he and Faber teammate Cody Garbrandt had to be separated in the UFC 245 backstage area.

One of the top ranked fighters in the UFC bantamweight division, Yan knocked out Faber early in the third round of their UFC 245 main card opener. A short time later and he was mixing it up with another member of Team Alpha Male.

It’s not clear exactly what started the blow-up, but Yan’s manager, Sayat Abdrakhmanov caught the altercation on video…

