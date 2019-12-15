HOT OFF THE WIRE
Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt UFC 245 backstage

hot-sauce-featuredVideo: Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt separated backstage at UFC 245

Colby Covington UFC 245 smirk

hot-sauce-featuredColby Covington feels robbed: ‘Fake stoppage. Fake ref.’

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington

hot-sauce-featuredJorge Masvidal slings dirt from his past with Colby Covington as verbal war continues

Alistair Overeem NSFW - UFC on ESPN 7

hot-sauce-featuredWARNING: NSFW images of Alistair Overeem’s shredded lip

Video: Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt separated backstage at UFC 245

December 15, 2019
NoNo Comments

Shortly after Petr Yan defeated Urijah Faber, he and Faber teammate Cody Garbrandt had to be separated in the UFC 245 backstage area.

One of the top ranked fighters in the UFC bantamweight division, Yan knocked out Faber early in the third round of their UFC 245 main card opener. A short time later and he was mixing it up with another member of Team Alpha Male.

It’s not clear exactly what started the blow-up, but Yan’s manager, Sayat Abdrakhmanov caught the altercation on video…

View this post on Instagram

Instagram VS Reality…

A post shared by Sayat Abdrakhmanov (@sayatus) on

TRENDING > Colby Covington feels robbed: ‘Fake stoppage. Fake ref.’

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA