VIDEO: ONE Championship posts Ben Askren career retrospective, thanking its former champion

November 30, 2019
(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

Ben Askren finished his career with less than desirable results in the UFC Octagon, going 1-2 in his final three fights. He was still one of the top welterweights in the world for the majority of his career.

Askren was undefeated until the final two fights of his career, losing to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. Along the way, he ruled over the Bellator and then the ONE Championship welterweight divisions, becoming a champion under both promotional banners.

Citing the need for hip replacement surgery, Askren recently announced his retirement.

Though he finished his career as a UFC fighter, ONE Championship recently released a career retrospective of Askren’s time fighting for the Southeast Asian promotion, thanking its former champion, saying:

“Former ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren was truly one of a kind. The former Olympian wrestler defended his World Title belt four times while dominating opponents with unyielding grappling, a smothering top game, and a “funky” style all his own. Thanks for the memories, Ben Askren!”

