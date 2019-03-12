HOT OFF THE WIRE

Video of Conor McGregor Leaving Miami Jail

March 12, 2019
No Comments

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was released from a Miami jail on Monday evening after posting bond. McGregor was involved in an altercation with a fan over a phone and was charged with felony robbery/strongarm and felony criminal mischief.

According to the police report, McGregor was leaving Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel at around 5 a.m. when a fan walked alongside him attempting to take a photo of the Irishman. McGregor allegedly slapped the phone out of their hand and stomped on it several times to destroy it. McGregor then allegedly picked up the phone and walked away with it.

News crews were on hand when McGregor was released. The arrest has made international news. The 30-year old recently completed community service in New York after he attacked a UFC bus last April that also landed him in jail before he eventually pled down to a single charge of disorderly conduct.

